Deepika Padukone Gives Glimpse Inside How She Got Ready For Oscars Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone, who recently represented India on the global stage at the Oscars 2023, shared the process behind her getting ready for the red carpet, on her Instagram handle on Thursday (March 16).

In the posted clip, Deepika shared her skincare routine with fans and then went for makeup. The actor also gave a glimpse of herself donned in a Louis Vuitton black gown.

Check out the video here:

More about Deepika Padukone at the Oscars

Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as a presenter. She was the only Indian presenter at the ceremony this year. The Piku actress took to the Oscar stage to introduce the Naatu Naatu performance and spoke highly of the RRR song in her introduction.

During her speech, she said that Naatu Naatu has an “irresistibly catchy chorus,” that is accompanied by “electrifying beats and killer dance moves” which aided it in becoming a global hit. She added that the song has a lot of importance within the film. Deepika addressed the song featuring themes of anti-colonialism, and said that it’s a “total banger.”

Following the performance, Naatu Naatu went on to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose took to the stage and accepted the award. Keeravaani also sang a song during his speech and gave his thanks to everyone involved in the making of Naatu Naatu.