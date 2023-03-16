Ke Huy Quan Opens Up On 'surreal' Oscar Win, Reunion With Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He played the character of Waymond Wang, the meek owner of a laundromat who sees the good in everything. Quan also regrouped with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford.

While speaking in an interview after his Oscar win, Ke Huy Quan spoke about how the victory felt like a dream to him. He added that he’s afraid he will simply wake up one day and it would all disappear. Quan said in an interview with Variety that he’s scared his comeback to the realm of acting with an Oscar win might fade away one day.

“I had a conversation with my agent,” says Quan. He added, “I’m so worried that this is only a one-time thing.”

Ke Huy Quan on what Tár star Cate Blanchett told him

Quan noted that he sat beside Cate Blanchett as he attended the Oscars ceremony. He revealed that he expressed anxiety about future projects to Blanchett when he told her that he didn’t know what roles were next in store for him. After being asked about his upcoming projects, he harkened back to what Blanchett had told him.

“Just go with your heart and be irresponsible,” said Blanchett to Quan, as per the actor. “Don’t worry about what other people think. Choose something that you believe in, choose something that you love, and things will work out.”

Quan on reuniting with Harrison Ford

Ke Huy Quan also reconnected with his Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford, which whom he was last seen as a child actor in 1984’s Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom. The star said that when Ford announced their win for Best Picture on the Oscar stage, he gained instant recognition from the star. He added that he could not help himself from giving his love to the veteran actor.

“When he opened that envelope and read the title, it made our win for Best Picture even more special. And when I ran up onstage, I pointed at him and he pointed back at me and I gave him a hug,” recalled Quan. He added, “I just couldn’t help myself. I just want to shower this man with all my love. I gave Harrison Ford a big kiss on the cheek.

More on Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once stole the show at the 2023 Oscars as the film won some of the biggest accolades. Despite facing competition from the likes of The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once scored the Best Picture award. After being nominated in a total of 11 categories, the film took home seven of the Oscars, including Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and more.