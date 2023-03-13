Last Updated:

India At Oscars: Naatu Naatu Bags Award, Ram Charan Says 'we Have Won As Indian Cinema'

Ram Charan expressed his excitement after RRR song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history after winning at the Oscars 2023. After the victory, actor Ram Charan congratulated the team. He called Naatu Naatu's triumph a "win for Indian cinema". He tweeted “We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!!The Oscar Award is coming home!” 

Along with the tweet the actor has also released a statement expressing his gratitude towards RRR director SS Rajamouli and everyone involved in making of Naatu Naatu song- MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshit. 

 

 

RRR team reacts to win

The RRR movie twitter handle shared the team's moments from Oscars ceremony. "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world (sic)."

Jr NTR also posed with the golden statuette and expressed his happiness. He also dedicated the win to the nation. "And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani  Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli @boselyricist  garu, the entire team and the nation (sic)." 

Apart from RRR, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for India in the Best Documentary Short Film category. 

