India At Oscars: Naatu Naatu Bags Award, Ram Charan Says 'we Have Won As Indian Cinema'

Quick links:
Image: @sivacherry/twitter
RRR song Naatu Naatu created history after winning at the Oscars 2023. After the victory, actor Ram Charan congratulated the team. He called Naatu Naatu's triumph a "win for Indian cinema". He tweeted “We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!!The Oscar Award is coming home!”
Along with the tweet the actor has also released a statement expressing his gratitude towards RRR director SS Rajamouli and everyone involved in making of Naatu Naatu song- MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshit.
We have won!!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 13, 2023
We have won as Indian Cinema!!
We won as a country!!
The Oscar Award is coming home!@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 @boselyricist @DOPSenthilKumar @Rahulsipligunj @kaalabhairava7 #PremRakshith @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/x8ZYtpOTDN
The RRR movie twitter handle shared the team's moments from Oscars ceremony. "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world (sic)."
We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻
Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️
JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks
Jr NTR also posed with the golden statuette and expressed his happiness. He also dedicated the win to the nation. "And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation (sic)."
And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 13, 2023
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LCGRUN4iSs
Apart from RRR, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for India in the Best Documentary Short Film category.