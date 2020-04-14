'Defending Jacob' Shows Chris Evans As A Protective Father And Other Details Of The Show

After portraying the role of a superhero whose real power is righteousness, Chris Evans is prepped and piping hot in Apple TV’s Defending Jacob where he plays a protective dad. The recent trailer of the thriller series reveals the versatility of the mature and ‘fitting’ actor. Evans has always portrayed different characters ranging from a righteous superhero to a junkie lawyer.

Also read: Chris Evans Had Rejected The Role Of Captain America Initially, Reveals His Mom Lisa, see here

Family is unconditional.



❤️ this Tweet to join the #DefendingJacob community and receive updates throughout the season. Watch the series premiere April 24 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/FozX0LYxZT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 13, 2020

The series also stars Michelle Dockery as Evans' wife and the IT movie actor Jaeden Martell as his son. It also stars Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons. The series' first three episodes hit Apple TV+ on April 24. Defending Jacob is from writer Mark Bomback, who is best known for his feature writing, such as The Wolverine, Dawn & War for the Planet of the Apes. Like the movie Knives Out, which also starred Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas, this television series is also a classic whodunnit that is likely to get you at the edge of your seat.

Also read: Chris Evans Has 'Avengers'-themed B'day Wish For Robert Downey Jr, Fans Want More Bromance

Family is unconditional. @ChrisEvans, Michelle Dockery, and @JaedenMartell are the Barbers. Watch the series premiere of #DefendingJacob April 24 on the Apple TV app: https://t.co/srAbFUovRn pic.twitter.com/1D2irspxMF — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 25, 2020

The series is based on the 2012 bestseller by William Landay. Defending Jacob has Evans playing an assistant district attorney whose son is suspected of a gruesome murder. He finds himself torn between his duty and fatherhood.

Fans are excited to see Evans playing the role of a protective father in the series. This series also sets a new course in Evans' journey as an actor. This intense emotion-driven thriller will hit Apple TV+ on April 24.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.