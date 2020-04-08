Chris Evans Had Rejected The Role Of Captain America Initially, Reveals His Mom Lisa

Chris Evans is popularly known for his role as Steve Rogers / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The role gave him worldwide fame and a huge fan following. It might be hard now to think of someone else as Captain America. But that would have been true if Evans would have stayed with his decision of not doing the film until his mother convinced him to do so. Read to know more.

Chris Evans’ mother convinced him for Captain America

Chris Evans mother, Lisa Evans recalls in an interview how she pursued her son to take the role as Captain America, despite his rejection at first due to fear of getting famous and ruining his privacy. She said that his biggest fear was losing his anonymity. Evans said to her that he has a career now where he could do work he really like. He can walk his dog. Nobody bothers him and wants to talk to him. He further stated to her mother that he can go wherever he wants and the idea of losing that was terrifying to him.

Lisa Evans gave her son, Chris, some parental advice when he would call her to clear his doubt about whether to take the part or not. She said that when Chris called her, she told him if he would do this part, he will have the opportunity. He will never have to worry about paying the rent. If he takes the part, he just has to decide, it is not going to affect it negatively—it will enable it.

In the end, Chris Evans took the character and did wonders. Fans love him as Captain America and shower him with their support and love. All thanks should go to his mom, Lisa Evans for convincing him to take on the mantle as Captain America.

Chris Evans has played Steve Roger / Captain America majorly seven times. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) being his debut as the character in the MCU. He further reprised the role in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

