Demi Lovato Makes Her Will & Grace Debut; Here's What Happened

Demi Lovato has officially made her Will & Grace debut. Demi Lavato had posted a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram recently, leaving her fans and followers surprised. They later sort of assumed that the baby bump picture the singer posted was from her time on the show. Lavato played Jenny, the surrogate hired by Will (Eric McCormack), who has decided to have a baby on his own.

Demi Lovato makes her debut in Will & Grace

In the episode which aired recently, Will meets her at her apartment and is thrilled. He freaks out from the way he is greeted at the door. She says that you should know that I have a knife and a dog and the dog has a knife too. After she opens the door he is shocked to know that the apartment is so messy. Will later gets to know that she makes money as a cam girl and is not being paid to be a surrogate mother.

This whole incident freaked out Will and he goes back home with the thought that he should start paying the surrogate so she could come out of the cam girl lifestyle. He thinks this may also save her! Meanwhile, Karen gets a text from Jenny about Will acting weird. He goes back to the surrogate’s (Demi Lavato) apartment and apologises about his arrangements.

Although this might be the singer's debut in the show, this is the last season of Will & Grace which airs on every Thursday. On the other hand, the singer has already announced her tour dates for 2020 and 2021 for her upcoming album. The singer is also steadily planning to get back to acting with numerous shows in her kitty.

