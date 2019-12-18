Demi Lovato Shows That She Is Proud Of Being A 'survivor' With Her Neck Tattoo

Recently, the pop singer Demi Lovato decided to get inked and she went for a ‘survivor’ tattoo written in a fine script. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her tattoo with her fans. the tattoo artist who made the design too uploaded a picture of the ink on his social media account. Demi Lovato has been through some tough times and now she has decided to get herself inked with a permanent reminder of her strength and ability to overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. Read more to know about Demi Lovato getting herself a new tattoo.

Demi Lovato's new tattoo

It is not shocking that Demi has been dealing with some addiction problems and this summer was a great phase for her to heal. The singer was rushed to the hospital during 2018 following a reported overdose. Since then, Lovato has consistently reminded her fans of how grateful she is to be on the other side of a harrowing time in her life. There have been no official statements by the singer when it comes to the true meaning of the tattoo. But her current conditions certainly indicate that Demi is a strong fighter and the fans hope to see her more often on social media. She has been updating the fans about her life through her Instagram handle. Read more about Demi Lovato’s Instagram handle.

Demi Lovato's Instagram handle

The singer recently shared an Instagram post which implied that new music is on the way. It was a picture of nothing but a black empty square along with the caption, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….” She also shared the same black image on her Instagram story and switched up the words writing, “don’t believe the rumours,” along with a smiley face emoji.

