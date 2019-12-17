Demi Lovato Sings Ariana Grande's 'Bang Bang' During Karaoke Performance

Demi Lovato gave a karaoke performance at a Karaoke Bar in Los Angeles, CA. The pop singer was singing Ariana Grande’s hit single, Bang Bang featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. The clip features the powerhouse vocalist singing along with the YouTube star, Nikita Dragun during a night out with friends. Still, this is not the first time where the fans could witness Demi delivering a soulful karaoke performance. In 2014, Demi joined Jessie J on stage during one of her concerts where the two performed the same song together. Read more to know about Demi Lovato and what is she up to these days.

Demi Lovato's Instagram post

The singer recently shared an Instagram post which implied that new music is on the way. It was a picture of nothing but a black empty square along with the caption, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….” She also shared the same black image on her Instagram story and switched up the words writing, “don’t believe the rumours,” along with a smiley face emoji. Demi has been active on her social media and her followers can see her with Austin Wilson in a number of Instagram posts. Read more to see some pictures posted by Demi Lovato.

