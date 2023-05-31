Desi Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar Swings Into Cinema Halls On June 1; All You Need To Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set for a release in India on June 1. The sequel to 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film will reportedly feature a series of six universes traversed by Mile Morales and Gwen Stacy, played by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfield respectively. Pavitr Prabhakar making his cinematic debut with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse then, calls for a know-all on the Desi Spider-Man.

Who is Pavitr Prabhakar?

Pavitr Prabhakar quintessentially, is the desi variant of Spider-Man. Hailing from Mumbattan, a fictional cross between Mumbai and US' Manhattan, Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-Men as he has achieved his powers, not through a spider bite, but magic. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Pavitr Prabhakar will be appearing as part of the Spider Society led by Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099. Reportedly, desi Spider-Man got his powers from an ancient yogi who bestowed him with spider strength, as he ran from his bullies.

Shubhman Gill, Karan Soni as Spider-Man

Karan Soni, who has previously featured in Deadpool as well as Deadpool 2, in the role of Dopinder, is lending his voice for Pavitr Prabhakar's cinematic debut. Desi Spider-Man has also drawn further attention to his arrival at the movies with up-and-coming cricketer Shubhman Gill stepping into dub for the Hindi version of the film. Though this is for all practical purposes, Pavitr Prabhakar's first outing to the theatres, in literature, he first appeared in Spider-Man: India #1 from January of 2005.

More on the film

Gwen and Miles traverse the Spider Multiverse with the objective of saving the each of the 6 universes from the effects of 'the Spot'. While on this journey, the duo meet with the Miguel O'Hara led Spider Society. Though they battle a common threat, inner tensions add layers to the plot as Miles comes in to conflict with Miguel over their approach to the threat. The Spider-Verse franchise will reportedly also expand ahead of the second film with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which will mainline Steinfield's Gwen Stacy.