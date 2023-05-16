Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Clip Reveals Desi Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar | Watch

A TV spot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released recently, and provided a closer look at the character of Indian Spider-Man. The Indian version of Spider-Man is voiced by actor Karan Soni, who featured in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. For the Hindi dubbed version, cricketer Shubham Gill will be voicing the character. In the TV ad, a more extensive look at the Indian Spider-Man’s suit, accessories, his personality and the world he resides.

The 30-second teaser finally revealed the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, who lives in the fictional city of Mumbattan (a play on India’s Mumbai and the US’ Manhattan). It was also revealed in the teaser that the home universe of Pavitr Prabhakar is Earth 50101. Pavitr’s dialogues were comic in nature, as he made a joke about Indian traffic. Moreover, his dialogue included a clarification on how Chai is referred to in America and other foreign countries as Chai Tea. After Miles Morales says that he loves Chai Tea as well, Pavitr corrects him and states that referring to the beverage as Chai Tea means saying ‘Tea Tea’, since Chai means tea as well. Check out the TV spot below.

First official clip of Spider-Man India, Pavitr Prabhakar in #Spiderman: #AcrossTheSpiderverse has been released.



He is voiced by Deadpool's Dopinder actor, Karan Soni. pic.twitter.com/GddJyAj6NV — Marvel Nexus (@TheMarvelNexus) May 13, 2023

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features several new Spider-Man variants. Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld and John Mulaney are all reprising their roles in the sequel. Moreover, Oscar Issac, whose character was revealed to be the Spider-Man 2099 at the end of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is going to be a prominent part in the film.



New actors joining the voice cast are Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone and Jason Schwartzman. Schwartzman, who is most characteristically known for his roles in Fargo Season 4, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and The Darjeeling Limited will be seen in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as the villain, The Spot . Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release in India on June 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages.