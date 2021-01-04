Devon Murray, GF Shannon McCaffrey Welcome First Child Together, Says, 'hasn't Sunk In'

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey have become parents to a baby boy. The actor, who played Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter film franchise, shared the news of the arrival of their first child on Instagram on Sunday.

"Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. "Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end," Murray wrote.

"It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe," he added.

Murray first announced that he and McCaffrey were gearing up to become parents back in July. The Irish actor took to his Instagram handle to share a post and revealed that the couple is expecting a baby in January 2021. Devon Murray shared a photo of McCaffrey's ultrasound sonogram laid atop an infant's onesie embroidered with an elephant.

Devon Murray's character Seamus Finnigan is seen in every Harry Porter movie. He is a good-natured boy and is a bit clumsy. If compared to the other boys who live with Harry and Ron, Seamus is very supportive of Harry and never doubts his intention. He is also very close to Dumbledore. Take a look at the list of films in which this character has been seen in:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Devon's last appearance in a film was also Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. He was spotted in a music video called Every Time You Need Me in 2017. He was also seen in a short film called Damo & Ivor: The Movie in 2018.

