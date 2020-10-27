Harry Styles Flaunts Tattooed Body & Quirky Outfits In Picturesque Music Video Of 'Golden'

Five months after releasing the highly-lauded music video of the chartbuster song Watermelon Sugar High, English songster Harry Styles dropped the music video of yet another song titled Golden, yesterday. The song is from his second studio album Fine Line, which released in December last year. The picturesque music video of the song is no-less than a European vacation dream.

Harry Styles' 'Golden' trends across social media in no time

After teasing the release of Golden's music video on his Twitter handle of Sunday, Harry Styles dropped it on October 26, 2020, on his YouTube channel. The music video showcases Harry running across an empty highway tunnel as well as countryside road. Sporting several quirky outfits, the 26-year-old is also shown driving a vintage car and taking a dip into a lagoon.

In some shots from the music video, Harry is seen donning a turquoise blazer over a patterned collar shirt which he paired with classic bell-bottom pants. In other shots, the former member of One Direction rocked a barely buttoned white tee along with tan shorts. However, towards the end, the Adore You crooner ditched his shirts altogether as he grooved in front of a colourful water body flaunting his heavily tattooed upper body and white and bright-yellow coloured nails.

In no time from its release, Harry Styles' Golden started trending on YouTube as well as Twitter. Ardent fans of the sensational songster showered the music video with immense love as it garnered over a whopping 13 million views and 2 million likes in less than fifteen hours. It marks the singer-songwriter's biggest music video debut as a solo artist till date. Twitterati also couldn't hold back but extend heaps of praise to the music video of the slow-paced melody on the micro-blogging platform which led to '#Golden' becoming the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

While one user humorously tweeted writing, "So what if I’m watching golden for the 37783838393 times today #Golden", another was all-praise about Harry as she wrote, "@Harry_Styles your talent is unique and your charisma makes the world a better place. hope you understand how many times you've made me happy. #Golden just perfect". Check out Twitterati's reaction to Golden below:

Watch Harry Styles' Golden music video here:

