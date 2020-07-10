'Harry Potter' Star Devon Murray To Welcome A Baby With Girlfriend Shannon, Confirms On IG

Devon Murray, who had played Seamus Finnegan in the much-loved Harry Potter series, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey. The Irish actor took to his Instagram handle to share a post and revealed that the couple is expecting a baby in January 2021. Devon Murray shared a photo of McCaffrey's ultrasound sonogram laid atop an infant's onesie embroidered with an elephant. Take a look at the post shared:

Responding to a friend's comment in the comment section, Devon added that both he and Shannon McCaffrey are "over the moon" about the pregnancy news. In response to another comment, Devon shared that he and McCaffrey are "so happy, excited, nervous and cannot wait until he/she is in our arms." Devon’s Harry Potter co-stars, too, extended warm wishes to the couple.

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the series, chimed in the comment section and expressed her excitement for Devon and Shannon. She wrote: “Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad!". Responding to the comment, Murray remarked that it was very nice of her and revealed that he has never been so excited in his life. Actor Scarlett Byrne Hefner, too, showered her love and wrote: “Congratulations Dev!! So exciting." If the reports are to be believed, Devon and Shannon began dating in November 2018, celebrating their first Valentine's Day together in Paris a few months later. Take a look:

Rupert becomes a dad

This comes after actor Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series, welcomed his first child with his longtime love Georgia Groome. The pair's representative confirmed the news and told a leading news daily that the couple asks for nothing but privacy at the hour. It was recently reported that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe congratulated Rupert Grint on welcoming his first child with long-time girlfriend, Georgia Groome. In a media interaction held earlier this year, Daniel Radcliffe mentioned that he had texted Rupert Grint the very next day on hearing the news. Adding to the same, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that it was super-weird, as he is of the same age as that of Rupert and yet he was not having children.

