Popular Dialogues From Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Starrer 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

Ryan Reynolds is a huge name in the Entertainment World. The dapper actor has not only managed to woo the audience with his magnificent looks but also impressed critics with his effortless yet stellar acts in movies. Even though the list of his remarkable movies is never-ending, his work in 2017's action-comedy titled The Hitman's Bodyguard especially stood out.

In the film, The Hitman's Bodyguard Ryan Reynolds played the lead role of Michael Bryce as private bodyguards in the UK. Bryce is on a mission to save the world's top-notch hitman from another enemy. The Hitman's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Elodie Yung in pivotal roles. One of the biggest strengths of Ryan Reynolds The Hitman's Bodyguard is its amazing dialogues. Here is a compilation of some of the most memorable dialogues from the popular Ryan Reynolds film.

Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'The Hitman's Bodyguard's Most Memorable Dialogues

Why are we always yelling?

My job is to keep you out of harm's way.

I made that jump without jumping.

You won't last one hour without me! You'll be dead in a minute!

It's prison, baby. You gotta protect yourself.

You know, Dokhovich's men have killed every single witness bought against them, and my security detail is a dozen off-duty cops?

I might have taken that off some dead merc.

Your bad? You don't even understand how 21st century technology works! I mean, how have you stayed alive this long?

hese are the most highly trained officers in Europe, Mr. Kincaid. We've taken every precaution to make sure that your involvement is completely classified.

It's a Dutch prison, Darius! What are they gonna do, beat me with a clog?

It's a secret? That makes me feel so much better.

You might've... you know, they can track a cell phone. That's why I use a ghost chip in mine so they can't track the phone. I mean, that's how they know where we were! Here I am, I'm plotting courses all over the country, and you're carrying a location beacon in your pocket!

Yeah, but they love you. Me, they want to perform an exorcism on.

I made that jump on one leg.

You got a little speck of blood on your... everywhere.

