After Kanye's Revelation, Here Are 10 Stars Who Opened Up On Their Mental Health Issues

The news of Kanye West divulging personal details during his presidential campaign speech has once again highlighted the mental illness issues that celebs face but not wish to talk about. However, there are some really popular personalities in the entertainment business who have openly talked about their own struggles with mental illness. Here is the list of such celebrities who openly talked about their personal mental illness issues. Have a look-

Celebs Who Publically Talked About Their Battle With Mental Illness

1. Deepika Padukone (Anxiety and Depression)

Deepika Padukone is one such Bollywood actor who literally blazed the trail of speaking about mental health illness in India. The actor, on various platforms both digital and in interviews with leading media hubs, has talked about her journey while dealing with anxiety and depression both. In fact, the actor did not shy away from talking about it on the global platform of the World Economic Forum Crystal Awards ceremony.

2. Chris Evans (Social Anxiety)

During an interview with a media publication, Captain America fame actor Chris Evans talked about how social anxiety always get hold of him before any of his movie premieres. Social anxiety and nervousness are completely different issues. Chris added that only after trying a plethora of things like meditation and reading some soothing Buddhist text's did his social anxiety issue diminished to a good extent. But, Evans did not hesitate to say that occasionally he still feel anxious about things.

3. Ashish Chanchlani (Mental Stress)

In the month of May 2020, popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani talked about the intense amount of mental stress he goes through in order to create content to a media hub. He also posted about his battle with mental stress on social media. To this, the love and support he got from his fans was huge, which made him better.

4. Demi Lovato (Bipolar Disorder, Addiction, Bulimia)

Another celeb has come out in the open and talked about mental illness, addiction etc. is none other than Demi Lovato. Demi also released her documentary which focuses on her journey to combat her struggles. She often talks about the need for awareness about mental health concerns in many of her interviews.

5. Neha Kakkar (Depression)

Post her breakup with alleged boyfriend Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar in an interview to a leading media hub, opened about her own struggle with the Depression. Fortunately, Neha has not only overcome the issue but is in a happy space now as she is only focusing on her singing career.

6. Ryan Reynolds (Anxiety)

Ryan Reynolds, who plays a super fun role of Deadpool in the film, has also dealt with his share of anxiety. During an interview with a media house, Ryan talked about how he faces anxiety whenever he thinks about living up to the expectations of his fans. He said that it was his wife Blake Likely who helped him in overcoming it.

7. Honey Singh (Bipolar Disorder)

Honey Singh via his interviews openly talked about his fight with bipolar disorder and alcohol addiction. He did not restrict himself to talk about the need for mental awareness in the country. These issues started popping up when Honey Singh was at the peak of his singing career in Bollywood. He is a much better space now and currently enjoying focusing on his fitness.

8. Chrissy Teigen (Postpartum Depression)

Postpartum Depression is something a woman goes through after delivering a baby. Chrissy Teigen, via an essay in a popular magazine, wrote about her personal experience and she dealt with Postpartum Depression. Chrissy also stressed about mental health to be considered important in an individual's life.

9. Dwayne Johnson (Depression)

Fondly known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson too had his share of lows. In an interview with a media house, he talked about the time when he was going through depression in his life. Dwayne also focussed on the need to have positive people around you who can support you in the time of vain.

10. Varun Dhawan(Depression)

Varun played a difficult role in the film Badlapur. During an interview with a media hub, he revealed that he suffered from depression when he was playing such a grey character in the film. He also talked about the negative thoughts he experienced during that phase of his life.

