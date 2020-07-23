Ryan Reynolds To Reunite With 'Turbo' Co-star Samuel L. Jackson For 'Futha Mucka'

Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for an animated series titled Futha Mucka. The pair who have previously worked before in the action movie, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set to be back with this digital project. According to news agency PTI, the actors will also executive produce the project.

Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds to star in Futha Mucka

According to an entertainment magazine, the show's logline follows Jackson and Reynolds' characters who adore each other, with the latter more in love with the former. When a minor mishap causes Jackson to become Reynolds' primary caregiver, things get weird. Ryan Reynolds took to his social media account and confirmed that he will be starring opposite Samuel Jackson in the series by sharing a screenshot of an article about the show. He took to his Instagram story and shared a screenshot and share the image.

The series is being created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who also serve as showrunners. Futha Mucka is produced by Anonymous Content and Reynolds' Maximum Effort with the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company Titmouse. Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse are also attached as executive producers.

Jackson and Reynolds are slated to reprise their respective roles as hitman Darius Kincaid and his bodyguard Michael Bryce in The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The second installment in the series was recently pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds is also doing a film titled Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson. However, the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Reynolds had previously revealed that he believes that not much footage can be used as he spent most of the time on the set trying to get Dwayne Johnson to 'crack up'. Dwayne Johnson previously added that he had the best time on the sets of Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds. He also disclosed that they are halfway through the movie, and concluded by saying that the cast and crew will come back together once the pandemic is over.

