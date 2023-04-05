Did Emily Ratajkowski Hint At Dating Harry Styles For Over Two Months?

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who recently made headlines for her kissing video with singer Harry Styles, opened up on her relationship with the pop star in her recent interview. The fashion model hinted about dating someone for the past two months but didn’t reveal his identity. Speaking on the podcast Going Mental With Eileen Kelly, Emily said, “So, that feels different, because I recently began dating someone I believe to be a good match but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, ‘Absolutely [not interested in dating].’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, well, he’s kind of great.” The podcast, which was recorded in the first few days of February, implied that the unnamed man has been in her life since the beginning of January, giving fuel to rumours that it is none other than Harry Styles.

Emily and Harry’s relationship came to light when the duo was spotted kissing on a street in Tokyo, Japan. The musician was in the city for his Love on Tour concert and the model reportedly joined him. Harry and Emily appeared quite close and a video of them kissing while leaning against a car had gone viral.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's dating life

Harry Styles has always been private about his dating life. However, the singer has dated stars like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift in the past. He was last linked with director-actress Olivia Wilde. The ex-couple first met on the Don't Worry Darling film set in 2020. A year later, they attended a wedding and were photographed holding hands. They split up in 2022 after dating for two years.

Meanwhile, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard in 2022. Since then, her name has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt, Eric Andre and DJ Orazio Rispo. In her podcast High Low, she said, "I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I'm seen with somebody, people are like, 'Oh, they're in a relationship' and it's like, 'What if I'm just spending time with somebody?"