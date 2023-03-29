Emily Ratajkowski On Her Dating Life Rumours: 'It's Frustrating...'

Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about the speculations surrounding her personal life. This comes after a brief statement from the model's podcast, High Low, was as per her, taken out of context. Ratajkowski has since clarified that though the statement was a joke, the constant spotlight on her dating life is "frustrating".

Ratajkowski's new attitude

In the interview, addressing the speculations and rumours that a simple joke of her's had spun, Ratajkowski revealed that she was now in a phase of her life in which she did not care much for what others are saying about her. She even shared the moment this realisation dawned on her. While playing with her son, building some magnet tiles, she recalls wondering if the phase of her life in question, would give way to a time when she would wish that she had been more mindful about her statements and tackled issues differently.

Ratajkowski's initial comment

On an episode of her High Low podcast, also featuring Olivia Ponton, Ratajkowski had made a light joke on how she "attracts the worst men" in to her life. This innocuous statement was then blown out of proportion after speculations started piling up regarding which of her ex-partners, Emily had been referring to. As the joke was made in context of a recent date of Emily's, the list of conjecture seemed short.

On taking control

Ratajkowski also revealed that being in a constant state of negotiations and clarifications was making her "meek". In this sense, by not caring about the speculation, is "an act of control" in itself, as per the My Body author. Emily further elaborates how she has accepted the things she has under control and has let go of the things she cannot control.

Post Ratajkowski's divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, the model has been linked to various potential suitors. The list includes Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and Harry Styles. Styles has been confirmed as her most recent date. This comes after a video of the two indulging in PDA, in Tokyo, Japan, were published.