Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Reconciles With Tristan Thompson In Easter Pictures

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been an on-and-off couple for several years. Following a post on Instagram from Khloe Kardashian on Easter, many fans have started speculating that their romance has found another spark. In one of the pictures, a man in the background strongly resembled Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to post pictures of her daughter True Thompson. During their Easter celebration, True played with some slime while wearing an Easter bunny-themed outfit. In one of the pictures, it appears as though someone like Tristan is in the background.

While the rumours were on the rise on social media, the US outlet The Sun confirmed that it was Tristan who is in the background. Moreover, Khloe Kardashian was spotted alongside Tristan Thompson at a Drive-Thru McDonald’s on Tuesday. Several followers of Khloe took to the comments section to bash the LA Lakers player as well.

Tristan and Khloe’s turbulent relationship

Tristan and Khloe have separated and reconciled several times since 2016 when they first began dating. Following the birth of True in 2018, they split again. However, they reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LA Lakers player again landed in hot waters after a paternity scandal involving Tristan was leaked. Tristan cheated on Khloe with model Maralee Nichols, and fathered his son Theo with Maralee. While Khloe called it splits with the NBA star, it was revealed a month later that the two were expecting a child via surrogacy.