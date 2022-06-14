Did Kim Kardashian Seemingly Damage Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress Post Met Gala Outing?

Met Gala 2022 was indeed a star-studded evening with many well-known celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity gracing the red carpet in style. From Blake Lively to Hailey Bieber, celebs made sure that they put their best foot forward to adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' theme of the grand night.

However, at the glamorous event, Kim Kardashian managed to grab all the headlines after she was spotted donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022. The reality TV star's dress has become a massive talking point on social media since then. As per the latest reports, the iconic dress was seemingly damaged after the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wore it at Met Gala.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress damaged?

Kim had made her appearance at the Met Gala red carpet alongside beau Pete Davidson. She was dressed in a Marilyn Monroe dress which can be described as a 'stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.' However, after showcasing her unique look, she once again sparked controversy after the beauty mogul returned it in a bad condition.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account posted a before and after image of the dress. In the post, the dress seemed to be missing out on a few crystals. Moreover, a few thread strands can also be seen coming out of the dress. Sharing the picture, the handle captioned the post as "Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread."

Here, take a look at the post-

Kim Kardashian reveals wearing another Marilyn Monroe dress after Met Gala 2022

For the after-party of Met Gala 2022, Kim opted for a green-coloured body-hugging Norman Norell dress, which Marilyn wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. The iconic actor had worn the hand-beaded Norman Norell dress when she won the Henrietta Award for World Film Favourite. Sharing glimpses from the same, Kim wrote in the caption-

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown."

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian