Did Kylie Jenner & Tristan Thompson Greet Each Other At Recent Party? Here's All About It

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which was disclosed last year, managed to create quite a stir online. Khloe and Tristan have had a rollercoaster ride of a relationship with the duo calling it off several times. However, it was 2 days back when Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters came across Thompson's paternity scandal on their reality show.

The NBA player confessed that he had been engaging in a sexual relationship for months and was eventually cheating on Khloe. Moreover, Thompson reportedly fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols in December 2021. After discovering the news, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were furious at the basketball player and hoped that Khloe would soon call it off. However, after all the drama surrounding Khloe's relationship, recently, Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson bumped into each other at their friends birthday party and reportedly the duo had a friendly exchange.

Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson crossed paths at a recent birthday party

As per the reports of Page Six, on Thursday Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson bumped into each other at Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday bash in Hollywood. A close source to the development revealed to the portal that despite Tristan's tumultuous past with Kylie's sister, the duo reportedly had a 'nice exchange' with each other and there seemed 'no tension or uncomfortable energy at all.' The source also stated that they 'did run into each other at the party and said hi to one another.'

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

Earlier in January, a paternity lawsuit was filed by Nichols stating that Tristan is the father of her newborn son. Post which, taking to his Instagram stories, Thompson penned an apology note, he wrote, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He added, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

