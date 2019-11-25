Did Taylor Swift Shade Former Record Label During Her AMA Speech?

Taylor Swift won the favourite pop-rock album award at the American Music Awards and in the award speech, she thanked her current record label and apparently, shaded her former record label. The Lover singer was competing with singers Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish in this category. Read on to know more about this story.

Taylor Swift award speech at AMAs

Taylor Swift won big this year at the American Music Awards this year. Taylor Swift was nominated alongside singers Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande in this category at the AMAs. Dany Levy from Schitt’s Creek and model Heidi Klum were the presenters for this award. Taylor Swift after being presented the award delivered her speech and apparently shaded her former record label while thanking her current record label.

Taylor Swift started her award speech by stating that it was a tough category. She then went on to thank people who helped her in making the album Lover. She then thanked her record label Universal for letting her make the music she wants to make. She then thanked her fans and also mentioned about her highly anticipated AMA performance. Taylor Swift mentioning her current record label seemed like a direct indication of her recent feud with Big Machine Records who were not letting her perform her former hits at the award function.

Taylor Swift enthralled the audience this year by performing a medley of her old songs and new songs from her album Lover. She performed her all-time hits such as Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, and Shake it Off alongside the feminist anthem The Man from her new album Lover. Taylor was joined by singers Halsey and Camila Cabello while performing her song Shake It Off. Taylor was juggling three award trophies this year at the AMAs. She won the Artist of the Decade award along with Artist of the Year and Best Pop Rock album.

