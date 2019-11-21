Taylor Swift To Receive The First Billboard Woman Of The Decade Award

Taylor Swift is set to be the first-ever award recipient of the Billboard Woman of the Decade Award. She is also set to receive Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards this year. Read on to know more about these awards that Taylor Swift is set to receive.

Taylor Swift to receive Woman of the Decade Award

Taylor Swift is finally set to perform at the American Music Awards this year after the whole controversy involving her ex record label Big Machine Records came to an end. Taylor will not only be performing all of her old hits during her AMA performance but will also receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony. Apart from this, Taylor Swift will also be receiving Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award.

Taylor Swift is set to become the first-ever recipient of the Billboard Woman of the Decade Award. Taylor will be receiving the honour during the 2019 Women in Music Event that will be held on December 12 in Los Angeles. Billboard’s official website report has deemed Taylor to be one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s.

Taylor Swift to date has had five No.1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade and also five No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Blank Space singer has also been on three stadium tours and has received two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards. Taylor Swift will be also honoured at the event for her outstanding commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programmes, cancer research, disaster relief, and the Time’s Up initiative.

The 2019 Women in Music will be also honouring other women who have made major contributions to the music industry. Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nick Minaj, and Roc nation CEO Desireee Perez will be also honoured during the event in LA. Alanis will be awarded the Icon Award. Nicki Minaj will be awarded the Game Changer Award for becoming the first woman to have 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Brandi Carlile will be receiving the Trailblazer Award for her humanitarian efforts and LGBTQ visibility.

