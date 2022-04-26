Did Will Smith Travel To India For Spiritual Purposes Post His Oscars Feud? All About It

Will Smith unarguably became one of the most talked-about actors after his infamous slap controversy with Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor's violent response to Chris Rock's joke at Oscars 2022, shocked the global audience.

Ever since the incident happened, the Smith family has maintained a low profile. Almost a month later, Will Smith was spotted in Mumbai's Kalina airport. The 53-year-old actor was papped in Mumbai with a spiritual guru. The actor sported a simple white tee along with a spiritual thread wrapped around his neck for his visit to the country. Reportedly, the actor visited India for spiritual purposes to move on from the unpleasant incident.

Will Smith travelled to India for spiritual purposes

It seems like Will Smith has opted for a spiritual way to come out of the controversy, as per the reports of People, a close source revealed the portal that the King Richard actor jetted off to India for spiritual purposes mainly to practice yoga and meditation.

Will Smith in India

On April 23, 2022, the renowned actor was spotted in Mumbai along with a pandit. To note this is not the first time, that the star was spotted in India, earlier Will took to his Instagram and shared glimpses from his trip to the country on April 7, 2019. Sharing the glimpses of his trip, Will wrote in the caption "My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world."

Here, take a look-

Earlier, Jada Pinkett Smith announced that she will not be bringing up Will Smith's Oscars 2022 violent altercation at the Red Table Talk. The show's host addressed the Oscars 2022 feud and stated "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls."

Image: Instagram@Varindar Chawla