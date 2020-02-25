Did You Know The 'Halo' Singer Beyonce Was A Part Of All These Movies?

Beyonce is counted amongst the world's biggest singing sensations. She is a true diva. The singing sensation has won zillions of accolades under her credit including some of the greatest awards like Grammy's EMA'S, Billboards and several others. Not just Beyonce's songs but her impeccable taste in fashion has also always garnered attention globally. Some of Beyonce's most celebrated songs are Halo, Crazy in Love, Destiny's Child, Drunk on Love etc.

Image Credit: Beyonce Instagram

Beyonce is a multi-faceted personality who is also a songwriter, producer and actor. Beyonce has acted in a couple of films ever since she dipped her toes into the world of Entertainment. The American singer hails from Houston, Texas and enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. Talking about Beyonce's films, let's take a look at some of the most celebrated work of Beyonce as an actor.

Image Credit: Beyonce Instagram

Beyonce Knowles' popular films

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce (2019)

Image Credit: A still from Homecoming trailer

In 2019, Beyonce stunned everyone with her stupendous performance in the film Homecoming. The film was written and produced by Beyonce herself. The story of Homecoming dealt with Beyonce's concert at Coachella in the year 2018. Homecoming gives you an insight into Beyonce's emotional journey prior to and during the concert. If you are a fan of Beyonce then this film shouldn't be missed. Homecoming is one of Beyonce's best works as an actor.

The Lion King

Image Credit: A still from The Lion King movie

The Lion King was one of the much-awaited movies of 2019. It is a story about a young cub (Simmba), who later goes on to become the king of the jungle. Beyonce gave her voice to the character of Nala, who is Simmba's love interest in the film. Beyonce's voice suited Nala's character with utmost perfection. The Lion King went on to become one of the highest grosser in 2019.

The Pink Panther

Image Credit: A still from Pink Panther movie

The Pink Panther is counted amongst one of the most famous spy drama series since the 90's era. In 2006, The Pink Panther released starring Steve Martin in the lead role. As soon as the film hit the theatres, fans were deeply surprised with Beyonce's portrayal as Xania in the film. Every time she came on screen, the audience could not help but praise her charming personality on the celluloid. A must-watch film of the Halo singer.

