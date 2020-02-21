When Beyonce Gave Major Boss-lady Vibes With Her Outfits, See Pics

Beyonce is one of the most loved and influential pop-artists in the industry. The American singer is best known for her music, dance moves, and fashion choices. Beyonce has served her fans with six studio albums in her entire discography. The pop-singer has an experimental kind of styling and her bold choices towards fashion have always stunned her fans. Here are a few of her outfits that gave major boss lady vibes to her fans.

The checkered pantsuit

Beyonce gave major boss lady vibes when she donned an orange coloured checkered pantsuit for an event. The actor's look was complemented with a waist belt and a big hat. She completed her look with black stilettos. For her glam, she opted for a nude palette of makeup and let her hair loose over her shoulders.

Black blazered dress

Beyonce opted for a black blazered dress for a photoshoot. The singer balanced her look with black stockings. She accessorised her outfit with silver choker neckpiece and long earrings. The singer completed her look with a black mesh detailed stilettos and silver shimmery bag.

The black-golden ensemble

Beyonce pulled off a black and golden mermaid gown for an event. The singer's gown had a golden dramatic sleeve detailing to it with a deep neckline. She accessorised her look with golden diamond-studded earrings. Beyonce completed her look with nude makeup and straight hair.

Black printed bodysuit

Beyonce went casual with her styling as she pulled a printed bodysuit set for her night outing. The singer layered her outfit with a black jacket. She completed her look with black flats and black sunglasses.

Green Pantsuit

Beyonce opted for a green pantsuit for an event. The singer kept her look jazzy by adding a silver choker to her outfit. She completed her look with white stilettos and white sunglasses.

