Beyonce Performs At Kobe Bryant's Memorial, Opens With His Favourite Song

A memorial was held at the Staples Center to honour iconic basketball player Kobe Bryant, Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. Over 20,000 people were present at the memorial held at Staples Center and more than 90,000 people signed up for the tickets. Many celebrities were also present and performed in remembrance of Kobe Bryant. Beyonce was one of the many artists who took the stage to honour them and performed Halo and XO.

Beyonce opens with XO and Halo for Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Beyonce shows support for Vanessa Bryant, Sings 'Halo' at Kobe and Gianna's memorial service at The Staples Center#kobememorial pic.twitter.com/E980XSeb9z — SUREYARNS (@sureyarns) February 24, 2020

The singer admitted that she was present there because she loved Kobe. Addressing the crowd inside the arena, she said that it was one of his favourite songs. She asked the crowd to join her and sing with her so loud that Gianna and Kobe could hear them from above. Beyonce looked beautiful dressed in the Lakers yellow and was joined by a band as well as a choir. Mother Vanessa Bryant also took the stage to eulogize her daughter Gianna and husband Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant speaks on her daughter Gigi Bryant. #KobeMemorial



pic.twitter.com/14ibgtzaNE — DearRDG (@DearRDG) February 25, 2020

Celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Jimmy Kimmel, Steph, and Ayesha Curry, and many more attended Kobe and Gianna’s memorial. Jimmy Kimmel opened the memorial with a heartfelt speech about the NBA star as he shed a few tears. Staples Center is also called Kobe Bryant's home as that is where he became an icon having spent his entire career with the Lakers. All the proceedings from the tickets have been donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

