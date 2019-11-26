Tenet: How Nolan's 11th Feature Film Took Him To Seven Countries

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet has got the film’s crew on their feet for the shoot. The director was spotted at various locations like Mumbai and Estonia in order to grab some scenes for his film. Robert Pattinson, the film’s lead, and director Christopher Nolan were spotted at Mumbai airport in order to complete their 10-day shoot schedule in the city. The shoot of the film has been done all over the globe including Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The film’s producer has revealed that they have not only selected International locations but also have shot at over 40 locations across the United States. Read more to know about Nolan’s upcoming film, which is going to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Tenet

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s next action thriller blockbuster film which is both written and directed by Nolan himself. The film has got a great set of actors including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan's film history

The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 17, 2020. The months of June and July seems very lucky for Nolan as he had released Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Inception around a very similar time. Tenet is going to be the legendary director's 11th full-length film since he made his directorial debut with Following in the year 1998. Since then, he has made Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), and Dunkirk (2017).

Nolan is cinematic genius 🙏🏻



Momemto

Prestige

The Dark Knight

Inception

Interstellar



Are some examples



Wait for #TENET — #HrithikRoshan #War 🔥 (@SyyedAaftab) November 20, 2019

