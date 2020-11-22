Dimple Kapadia Shares Message As Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Locks India Release Date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

"I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen," Dimple Kapadia said in a video message shared by Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram handle.

The 63-year-old actor features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.



Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. Tenet is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk. The film saw a staggered release worldwide wherever the cinemas started to open in August.

Tenet released in theatres on August 26, 2020, wherever they were reopened. Being a much-anticipated project, it was expected to make at least more than $500 million but failed to even cross $350 million mark at the globe ticket windows, against a budget of around $200 million. Tenet cast has John David Washington as a CIA agent called the Protagonist.

The movie follows an operative of an organisation known as ‘Tenet’ on a journey to fight for the survival of the entire world. The mission unfolds in something beyond real-time as the operative uses “time inversion” technic to prevent World War III.

Variety recently reported that Tenet will finally be available for people at home. It will be debuting on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital rental services on December 15, 2020. The 4K Ultra-High-Definition combo pack and Blu-ray will have special features for Christopher Nolan fans who could not get enough of the epic sci-fi movie.

It includes Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet, which is an hour-long deep dive into the development and production of the movie as narrated by key cast and crew members. The combo pack is priced at $44.95, the Blu-Ray costs $35.99 and the standard DVD price will be $28.98. The film will be available for pre-order starting from November 10, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

