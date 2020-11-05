Christopher Nolan Warns Studios Are Drawing Wrong Conclusions From 'Tenet'; Read

Christopher Nolan believes that film studios have been drawing the wrong conclusions from the box office performance of his blockbuster hit Tenet. Tenet grossed around $350 million globally lin August, less than it might have fared in pre-pandemic times. Read on to know the details.

Christopher Nolan warns film studios have drawn the wrong conclusion from Tenet review

According to BBC News, Nolan's film Tenet grossed around $350 million globally since August, less than it might have done in pre-pandemic times. The report stated that Nolan feared the studios would use its performance in some countries as an excuse while considering whether to release other films in cinemas. He also said that they should focus on adapting and rebuilding the business. Christopher Nolan believes that film studios have been drawing wrong conclusions from Tenet box office performance.

According to the report, many cinemas have been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the high-profile films either had to delay their release or moved it to online streaming. Nolan told The Los Angeles Times that Warner Bros made the decision to release Tenet, his sci-fi thriller film, the first major studio cinema release since the beginning of the pandemic. Tenet release date was initially scheduled for 12 August 2020. The report also stated that the British film-maker was thrilled by Tenet review and that it made as much money as it had. However, he raised a concern that it had been unfairly judged by the standards of 2019, the biggest year for theatrical films in history.

According to the report, several major UK cinemas chains including Cineworld and Vue closed last month after the producers of the upcoming James Bond film postponed its release. However, all cinemas in England will have to close again for at least a month due to the second national lockdown.

Christopher Nolan's movies

Christopher Nolan is a well-known film director and screenwriter known for his personal and distinctive films within the Hollywood mainstream. According to a report, his directorial efforts have grossed more than $5 Billion worldwide. Some of Christopher Nolan's movies include Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Prestige and Interstellar.

Image Credits: Still from Tenet trailer/ Christopher Nolan Instagram

