Tenet Surpasses $280 Million Globally, Dominates US Box Office

Tenet was one of the most anticipated films of this year that finally released in theatres recently. The movie is performing well at the box office, given the current coronavirus situation. Its recent collections show that the film is mildly dominating the United States ticket windows and doing well globally, too.

Tenet mints $280 million worldwide

According to Variety, Tenet has crossed $280 million globally with this week’s collection. Along with topping the worldwide collection, it has also ruled the U.S. box office with a small margin. The film earned $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend, currently standing at $41 million in domestic markets

Tenet brought in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in around 58 international markets. The U.S. had the top number with a decline of 26%, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30% decline. The film is made on a budget of approximately $200 million.

Tenet faced release date issue for quite a long period, as it was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Finally, the movie was released in theatres, where they were reopened, starting from August 26, 2020. It mostly earned positive responses with praises for the performances, production values and visuals. However, some criticized it for its complex plot and sound mixing.

Tenet was one of the first big Hollywood releases after theatres were reopened. Its collection of $280 million is less than what the experts had expected from a Christopher Nolan movie, although it might break-even. The film gave a view about how people will respond to going to cinemas amid the pandemic. Several big tent poles like Black Widow, Death on the Nile and others have been delayed, seeing the current circumstances and Tenet’s performance.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is a spy mystery thriller film. It follows an operative of an organization known as ‘Tenet’ on a journey to fight for the survival of the entire world. The mission unfolds in something beyond real-time as the operative uses “time inversion” technic to prevent World War III.

Tenet cast has John David Washington as a CIA agent called the Protagonist. It features Robert Pattinson as the protagonist’s handler Neil, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov and Kenneth Branagh. It is produced by Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan under Syncopy, along with Warner Bros. Pictures.

