'Dirty Grandpa' Cast Includes Robert De Niro, Zac Efron & Others; Know Their Characters

Released in the year 2016, the much-acclaimed Hollywood film, Dirty Grandpa heaped praises from fans and critics alike, as it showcases an unlikely bond between a young man and his aging grandpa. Besides the film’s rib-tickling storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. The film marks the first collaboration between Zac Efron and Robert De Niro. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s cast:

Zac Efron as Jason Kelly

Zac Efron shot to prominence with his leading role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy. The actor's most noted movies are Hairspray and 17 Again. In Dirty Grandpa, Zac Efron plays the role of Jason Kelly, who is tricked into driving his grandfather to a spring break in Florida. The film revolves around Zac’s character in the movie and speaks more about his bond with Robert De Niro’s character. Take a look:

Robert De Niro as Dick Kelly

Best known for his work in The Irishman, Robert De Niro is an actor, producer, and director. In his career, Robert De Niro has won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, among many others for his performances in the movies. In Dirty Grandpa, Robert plays the role of Dick Kelly, who escaped with his grandson Jason, to experience the best of his 'remaining life' during a spring break. Take a look:

Zoey Deutch as Shadia

Zoey Deutch kickstarted her film journey with roles on the Disney Channel comedy series The Suite Life on Deck and the CW crime drama series Ringer. She made a debut in Hollywood in a leading role with Beautiful Creatures, post which she worked in the widely successful series, The Vampire Academy. In Dirty Grandpa, Zoey plays the role of Shadia, who is romantically inclined towards Jason (Zac Efron). Take a look:

Aubrey Plaza as Lenore

Aubrey Plaza started her acting journey from theatres. Besides theatres, the actor has also worked in supporting roles in many movies before her big break as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. In the movie, Aubrey Plaza plays the character of Lenore, who is Dick Kelly's young love interest. In the movie, Lenore and Dick meet at the spring break.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from Movieclips Trailers/ YouTube screengrab from Late Night with Seth Mayers)

