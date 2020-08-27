'Million Dollar Beach House' On Netflix: Get To Know The Cast Of The Series

Netflix is evidently as invested in bringing reality TV-like content for its vast and versatile audience as it is in making original fictional content. Netflix had previously dropped a real-estate based show called Selling Sunset which followed a brokerage firm in LA catering to elite buyers. Now, on August 26, 2020, Netflix has dropped another real-estate based show titled Million Dollar Beach House which is set in the Hamptons where a group of local agents who work for the company Nest Seekers. The series was shot back in summer 2019 and showcases the day-to-day life of a group of realtors who document their lives. Check out the Million Dollar Beach House cast below:

Peggy Zabakolas

Peggy Z has been in the real-estate game for years now. She was born in Queens and has an educational background in law. She had previously featured in different property shows like the Million Dollar Listing New York which was also helmed by Nest Seekers.

Noel Roberts

According to The Sun, Noel has been a real estate agent for over 10 years and currently heads the Nest Seekers' Private Client department. The agent was previously based in Manhattan before moving out to The Hamptons in New York. In the series, Noel can be seen stating that he moved out to Hamptons as it is one of the most competitive real estate business markets in the world.

Mike Fulfree

Mike Fulfree has been associated with Nest Seekers for about a year. He is 30 years old and previously worked as a model. Mike has worked with brands like Armani, Diesel Jeans, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and many others. As of now, as revealed by the series, Mike is also working to get back in shape while participating in the show.

James Giugliano

He is considered to be Nest Seeker's best broker who managed to sell a Hampton mansion for almost $40 million. Thus the Million Dollar Beach House series focusses on also showcasing how realtors receive a commission for their work, it glances over the fact that JB actually earned over a million for selling the mansion. JB has been married to his wife Kelsey since 2016. A quick glance at his Instagram bio suggests that he sold the number one and number three biggest deals in the Hamptons in 2019.

