'Mirzapur 2' Cast Includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi And Others; Know Their Characters

Mirzapur 2 is one of the most awaited web series in India. The first season was released in 2018 and garnered much appreciation from the audiences. The cast of the show also received praises for their performances. Mirzapur 2 cast will feature several actors reprising their role from the first instalment, while a few names will be joining the season.

Mirzapur 2 cast and their characters

Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit

Ali Fazal will make a comeback in his much-anticipated character as Govind Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya. In the recent promo, it was seen that he will be initially using walking sticks after being shot in the legs in the last episode. Guddu has made his intention clear of vengeance against the Tripathi's as they took everything from him. It is unclear how he would take his revenge with the current condition he is in. However, Guddu has shown his strength in 'Mirzapur' and has created fear among people around him.

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi

The character of Akhandanand Tripathi, known as Kaleen Bhaiya, will be portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur 2, after receiving praise in the first season. He was seen regaining his powerful status in the last episodes as he kills a top police officer and his associates who were trying to curb his regime. Kaleen Bhaiya sent his son to kill Guddu and his family after being manipulated.

Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand Tripathi

The bad boy of 'Mirzapur' and son of Kaleen Bhaiya, Phoolchand Tripathi, called as Munna Bhaiya will be essayed by Divyendu Sharma as he reprises the acclaimed role. In the last episode, he was caught in the crossfire at the wedding where he massacred Guddu’s family and almost killed him. It is unsure how he would escape the guns. Munna would be seen in a critical situation as he is the prime target of Guddu and there is a chance of his reality being exposed to his father, as he tried to kill him.

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta

Shweta Tripathi is all set to return as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in Mirzapur 2. Her character is said to have a whole new arc in the upcoming season, from bubbly to dangerous after losing her sister. It is speculated that she will help Guddu in taking revenge.

Mirzapur 2 cast members who are set to return include Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur as Beena Tripathi, Satyanand Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be making their debut in the series. The show created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Promo Image Source: yehhaimirzapur Instagram

