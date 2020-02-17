Disney To Turn Brides Into Princesses With Their Princess Wedding Gown Collection

A bridal boutique called Allure Brides has teamed up with Disney for their wedding dresses collection. The collection will be called Fairy Tale Weddings Collection. The collection will include a total of 16 styles that will come in a variety of silhouettes and fabrications. The dresses will capture the essence and dressing sense of Disney Princess characters. The dresses will be based on characters like Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White.

This collection is expected to launch during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020. It will be available in shops shortly after the launch. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection consists of nine fantasy gowns that highlight a wide variety of beautiful bridal silhouettes, from romantic ball gowns to fit-and-flare hemlines, and mermaid trains.

According to some media reports, the dresses will be ranging from $1,200 to $2,500. Seven of the 16 styles will be part of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection and they will be featured exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto. Their prices will range from $3,500 to $10,000.

Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement that many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films. She also said that their design team has worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns.

Each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of them at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as brides. She also feels honoured to work with Disney on this collection and to see the romance of it come to life.

