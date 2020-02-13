Disney Is Developing An Original 'Aladdin' Sequel; Here's All We Know About It

After the success of 2019s Aladdin reboot, Disney is working on a sequel. It was reported by an entertainment portal that the project is in its early development stages and the producers have found a direction in which the want to move the franchise. The producers have reportedly expressed that it took more than 6 months to figure it out. It was also reported that writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff will be working on the follow-up film if the 2019 Disney film Aladdin. Here is what we know so far.

Disney developing an 'Aladdin' sequel

It was reported that the producers of the original 1992 film, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, will be producing the Aladdin sequel under the banner of Rideback, and it was also reported that Ryan Halprin is the executive producer of the project. It was also reported that Guy Ritchie has not been called on board the project yet. The original cast of 2019 Aladdin is expected to return, but Disney is not booking the stars until the script is ready. If cast returns, we will be seeing Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

It was also reported that the Aladdin sequel will be a theatrical release and not a Disney+ title. It was also reported that the film will not take inspiration from the animated sequels of Aladdin. The sequel will be an original concept story. 2019s Aladdin was a super hit and is listed among the live-action adaptations to cross the billion-dollar global box office milestone.

