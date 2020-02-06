When Will 'WandaVision' Premiere On Disney+? Here Is What Disney CEO Has To Say

Marvel and Disney+ have expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe by connecting the upcoming shows directly with the upcoming movie. The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, has confirmed the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision premiere date which has left the fans completely ecstatic. While the fans were expecting a late release by spring 2021, the dates going up is a treat to their excitement.

WandaVision release date revealed

According to many previous revelations through interviews and posters, WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is going to be a quirky mix of classic sitcoms. The makers have revealed that the two superheroes will be shown leading a normal life together but they soon start to suspect the fishy reality of the world and start to fight against it.

According to reports, the show will be having a major correlation with Marvel's upcoming 2021 movie, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The TV series is going to be premiered from December 2020.

Scarlet Witch aka Wanda played by Elizabeth Olsen has somehow similar powers like Doctor Strange. According to the movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda and Quicksilver get their powers through Hydra's experiments. It is going to be interesting to see how Marvel is going forward with the plan.

Apart from WandaVision being pushed to December 2020, many fantastic movies from the MCU, like Black Widow and The Eternals, are going to hit the theatres later this year. True fans of Marvel are unable to hold their curiosity to see exciting characters making a cameo for the first time on the screen. On the other hand, Disney+ is all set for the upcoming TV series Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki to include in the MCU timeline just like WandaVision.

