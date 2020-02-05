Union Budget
Disney Princesses Who Proved That They Were Not Damsels In Distress

Hollywood News

Disney princesses have been described as timid, dependent and shy. However, some characters have proved to be bold, fierce and brave. Read on to know about them

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disney Princesses

Disney has witnessed many stories related to princesses and princes. Characters like Cinderella and Aurora were some of the famous ones and they often depended on men to get them out of any trouble. Disney has evolved over the years and has come a long way with their stories. Let us take a look at times when Disney princesses proved that they did not need a prince to save them.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Elsa In Disguise, Slays The Disney Princess' Look

Times when Disney princesses proved they did not a prince

Mulan

Mulan is a character that fights for her family to earn her own honour and respect. Instead of a prince saving her, she saves the lives of men (emperor, her father, soldiers, and more). Mulan is one of the favourite female characters of fans. Take a look at the character to refresh your memory.

ALSO READ | Underrated Movies Of Disney Plus You Need To Watch Right Now

Moana

Moana is a different type of character who likes to explore her adventurous side. Moana is an independent princess and her story is about journeying across the sea to save her people from doom.

ALSO READ | Mulani, Tare Rescue Mumbai With Fighting Knocks

Elsa

Elsa was born with the power of ice and snow. She has always feared that her powers were monstrousThe character in the movie is portrayed to be fiercely independent, sensible, and does not have any man in her life to be dependent on.   

Merida

Merida is one of the brave Disney princesses. The character's first movie was also titled Brave. With that film, she became the first Disney princess to be in a Pixar film. Merida is a fiercely independent princess who refuses to follow outdated traditions and wants to control her own destiny.

ALSO READ | Army Personnel Brave Subzero Temperature, Inhospitable Terrain To Repair Communication Link With Ladakh

Image Courtesy: Brave's Twitter

 

