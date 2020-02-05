Disney Princesses Who Proved That They Were Not Damsels In Distress

Disney has witnessed many stories related to princesses and princes. Characters like Cinderella and Aurora were some of the famous ones and they often depended on men to get them out of any trouble. Disney has evolved over the years and has come a long way with their stories. Let us take a look at times when Disney princesses proved that they did not need a prince to save them.

Times when Disney princesses proved they did not a prince

Mulan

Mulan is a character that fights for her family to earn her own honour and respect. Instead of a prince saving her, she saves the lives of men (emperor, her father, soldiers, and more). Mulan is one of the favourite female characters of fans. Take a look at the character to refresh your memory.

"It is my duty to fight for the kingdom." Watch the Big Game spot for Disney's #Mulan now and see the final trailer on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/EOgacz6PC2 — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) January 31, 2020

Moana

Moana is a different type of character who likes to explore her adventurous side. Moana is an independent princess and her story is about journeying across the sea to save her people from doom.

Moana really is one of the best disney princesses pic.twitter.com/piQ8IzTC75 — вeleɴ (@bookbraime) February 3, 2020

Elsa

Elsa was born with the power of ice and snow. She has always feared that her powers were monstrous. The character in the movie is portrayed to be fiercely independent, sensible, and does not have any man in her life to be dependent on.

Elsa is a Disney queen, princess, prince and spirit/goddess. No one is doing it like her. #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/mAkSqZXwPM — Hassle 🌼 Marshmallow ❄️ (@stupidelsa) January 17, 2020

Merida

Merida is one of the brave Disney princesses. The character's first movie was also titled Brave. With that film, she became the first Disney princess to be in a Pixar film. Merida is a fiercely independent princess who refuses to follow outdated traditions and wants to control her own destiny.

