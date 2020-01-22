Underrated Movies Of Disney Plus You Need To Watch Right Now

Disney is here with its long-awaited streaming service Disney+, and the volume of content available is just overwhelming. Disney+ is also home to some of the most underrated movies and TV shows you may not recognize at first glance. So to get you started, we take you through a list of some of the top underrated Disney+ movies you can watch on the streaming platform:

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

This is a classic adventure-comedy that revolves around a scientist who accidentally shrinks his kids and his friends through his recent invention. The kids get thrown out of the house along with the garbage and struggle to navigate through the treacherous landscape of their own backyard while leaving the father in desperation mode. This 1989 film is an absolute classic from Walt Disney and is still loved by the fans.

Turner & Hooch

Turner & Hooch is a 1989 American buddy cop comedy movie. It’s one of the most underrated buddy-films for the ages and is loaded with comedic gags. The movie will especially be appreciated by all the dog lovers as the film offers a brilliant portrayal of a bond shared between a man and a dog.

The Three Musketeers

The Three Musketeers is based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic 1844 novel of the same name. And while it has been adapted a number of times in the past across various forms of media, there are only a few that are as entertaining as the 1993 film rendition which featured some of the biggest stars of the decade. The Three Musketeers is definitely one of the most underrated movies of Disney Plus and a must-watch for everyone who loves action-adventure comedy.

Willow

Willow is a 1988 fantasy-adventure movie that is definitely a must-watch for all the Star Wars fans out there. It’s a journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic. Warwick Davis portrays the role of Willow Ufgood, who is a man with a love for magic. He soon comes across a baby that he feels he should protect and embarks on a dangerous journey to fulfil her secret destiny. Davis’ association with the franchise dates back to 1983 where he first appeared in The Return of the Jedi. He has since appeared in many other Star Wars films and TV shows; however, the actor certainly delivers a very entertaining performance in this one, making it a must-watch adventure film.

Image credits: Instagram | Disney Plus

