Disney Releases New Poster And Trailer Of 'Mulan' Featuring Liu Yifei As The Warrior Woman

Disney fans, who have grown up watching their classic 2D animation movies, have a visual treat waiting for Easter 2020. The live-action remake of their popular film Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, is scheduled to release in theaters on March 27, 2020. The poster and trailer of the Liu Yifei starrer film Mulan have been released by Disney through their official social media accounts.

Take a look at the poster:

Have a look at the wonderful trailer:

Same story, new twist

The storytelling in the live-action version of the film is expected to be slightly different than the animated one as a woman director, Niki Caro, will be projecting this story of the Chinese hero on the big screen. The story of Mulan begins when the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, Mulan is tested every step of the way as she harnesses her inner-strength and embraces her true potential. The epic journey then transforms her into an honored warrior and she earns the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

The animated film depicting this story had released in 1998. The 2020 live-action film Mulan will feature a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa - Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin - Lauren Hynek based on the folk narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

