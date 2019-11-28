Disney Comics That Were Popular And A Major Part Of Every '90s Kid's Childhood

Comics have been an integral part of children growing up. Be it Tinkle or the superhero series children have grown up reading comics. They have helped nurture children with their imagination and given them freedom with fantasy. They were a major part of kids growing up in the 90s. Disney had a range of popular comics, here are some of the best comics to read by the popular brand.

Old Disney comics that were every 90s kids favourite

Mickey Mouse

The comic strip began on January 13, 1930, and featured Mickey Mouse for the first time. The character was an optimistic and adventure-seeking mouse. The comic was originally written by Walt Disney and was published in sixty newspapers in America. The comic strips were also published onto around twenty newspaper publications worldwide.

Donald Duck

Making his first appearance in Silly Symphony in 1934 Donald Duck soon went on to become one of the most favourite Disney characters. As the popularity of Donald Duck grew he transitioned into becoming the star of Silly Symphony. The character got his own strip on February 7, 1938.

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie The Pooh was created for King Feature Syndicate which began on June 19, 1978. The strips were written by Don Ferguson and the makers added a bunch of other characters as they went by. The strips lasted for over ten years and ended on April 2, 1988.

