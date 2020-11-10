Disneyland Will Be Laying Off More Employees As The COVID-19 Shutdown Persists

As all the theme parks will remain closed in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland recently announced that they will be laying off more employees. It was recently stated in an official letter sent to the staff by Disneyland President Ken Potrock. The lay-off will include both hourly and salaried employees of Disneyland. However, the employees will be able to maintain their health insurance and other such benefits.

Disneyland’s COVID-19 jobs layoff

According to reports by Variety, the memo by Disneyland stated that for nearly eight months, their parks and hotels remained closed. While they had some successes like the opening of the Downtown Disney District in July, shopping and dining coming soon to Buena Vista Street and recent announcement that they will soon reopen Disney Vacations Club Units, the recent state guidelines put them into limbo regarding a reopening timeline in the foreseeable future. Talking about their COVID-19 jobs layoff, they further stated that they had already taken heart-wrenching action of laying off thousands of their employees. They also added how they expected to be able to open their parks in Anaheim, given their proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols but unfortunately, this hadn't been the case.

California theme parks have been continuously asking the Governor to allow them to reopen the parks since the summer. Disneyland had to layoff 28,000 employees and later the Governor released other strict guidelines for coronavirus which was highly criticised by the theme park authorities.

According to reports by ANI, Disneyland’s President Potrock stated in a press conference that they were not getting a solution-oriented discussion and just getting a bunch of strict rules and asked to live with it. Variety reported in November about eight California Mayors urging the Governor through a letter to allow the theme parks to reopen. The letter stated that the coronavirus guidelines put forth by their administration were released within the framework of prioritising public health and safety for guests and employees and expressed that that was the right focus. But they also stated that economic and public health were not mutually exclusive goals.

