Black Panther 2 Is Still On Schedule For Its 2022 Release As Per Disney

Black Panther II is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There have been several questions on how the studio will move ahead with the project after the demise of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. Even though there is no news on its development, the makers are sticking with its release date.

Black Panther 2 release date remains the same in Disney’s latest schedule

Black Panther II is slated to arrive in theatres on May 6, 2022. Currently, Disney has decided to keep the movie on its scheduled date. The company recently provided an update about its upcoming projects, including MCU movies. They have changed the dates of Kenneth Branagh’s multi-starrer film, Death on the Nile and Free Guy featuring Ryan Reynolds.

There is no update on the development of Black Panther 2. The cast and crew are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, which is still fresh on many minds. It is not revealed how the studio will move forward without the King of Wakanda. There are speculations that CGI technic will be used to mark Boseman’s presence in the movie and which will give him the final tribute. It means that T’Challa’s journey in the MCU will end.

Letitia Wright as Shuri could take up the mantle. However, no news is confirmed by the makers. Black Panther 2 was slated to begin production in March 2021, but it is unknown how Marvel and Disney will proceed. For now, the studio is not making any changes to their upcoming release slate.

Black Panther 2 cast is said to include Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman as they reprise their role of Shuri, Okoye and Everett K. Ross, respectively. Ryan Coogler will return as the director. Plot details about the projects are under wraps.

Black Panther served as an important movie in the MCU and in cinema. It was praised for being a milestone work for onscreen representation and proved blockbusters led by an all-Black cast could break box office records. Moreover, it made history by becoming the first-ever comic book adaptation to be nominated for Best Pictures at the Academy Awards.

