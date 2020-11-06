Marvel's Loki Series Already Renewed For Season 2 On Disney Plus?

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. It stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead as he reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role. Season one is still currently filming but has good hype among the audiences. Now it is reported that the series has already been renewed for a second go.

Loki renewed for season 2 on Disney Plus?

The makers have not released a trailer of Loki series yet, but it is reported that the Disney Plus show will be getting a second season. According to a new listing in Production Weekly (via LRM), Loki season 2 is in development. The site provides details of upcoming projects for crew and service works to find jobs. It lists that a January 2022 filming start date has been set for Loki season 2, which will be shot under the working title of Architect. However, the news has not been confirmed by Disney or Marvel. It will be too soon to reveal any update as the first season is still under work.

If the news turns out to be true, then Loki will become the first Marvel series to be getting a second season on Disney Plus. Marvel is developing various series and expanding its universe from the big screen to small. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, MoonKnight, She-Hulk are among the confirmed upcoming shows. All of them will be connected to the MCU. Fans would love to see Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief.

Marvel’s Loki series began production in January 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. It was suspended in March 2020. It resumed filming in September 2020. The science fiction superhero show is created and written by Michael Waldron. Kat Herron will be directing several episodes. The show is expected to consist of six episodes.

Along with Tom Hiddleston, Loki cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in undisclosed roles. It is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki will travel through time by using the space stone and alter human history. There is no confirmation when the series will arrive on Disney Plus, but there is speculation on a late 2021 release date.

