Disney's Hercules Fans Want Ariana Grande To Play The Role Of Meg; Know Why

Ariana Grande fans already know that she is a massive fan of Disney's Hercules. Disney might now be planning to remake the classic animated film in live-action, as they did for their other popular series, Lion King, Jungle Book, Alladin, and Beauty And The Beast. As soon as fans learnt about this live-action remake, hundreds took to social media to tell Disney that they wanted Ariana Grande as the live-action version of Meg. According to recent reports from an entertainment portal, Ariana Grande is "flattered" by fans wanting her to play Meg.

Why Ariana Grande is flattered by fans of Disney's Hercules

Ariana Grande is a huge fan of Disney's Hercules and s he even sang Meg's song, I Won't Say I'm In Love , on The Disney Family Singalong . Due to these reasons, many fans want her to play Meg in the live-action remake. Speaking to an entertainment portal, a source revealed that Ariana Grande was a huge Hercules fan and she was so happy that the fans loved her rendition of I Won’t Say I'm In Love as much as she loved performing it.

The source further told the portal that Ariana Grande got her start in musicals so starring in a live-action remake of the movie was not out of the realm of possibility. She was also totally flattered that fans thought she should play Megara. However, the source added that it was way too soon and nothing had been decided yet.

Another insider told the entertainment portal that Ariana was obsessed with Disney and with musicals so the role of Meg would be a great fit for her. The insider added that it was still way too early in the game to say one way or the other, as they were nowhere near the casting phase. Even Josh Gad, most known for voicing Olaf in Frozen, told an entertainment portal that Ariana Grande would be perfect as Meg.

A third source told the entertainment portal that Ariana Grande was more interested in singing a theme song for Disney's Hercules rather than acting in the film. The source also told the portal that Grande would be reluctant to take the role of Meg, as she would not want to ruin her memories of the original beloved classic.

