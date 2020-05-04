Dwayne Johnson's Top Moments On 'Saturday Night Live'; New Disney Movie To WWE Promo Shoot

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock', who is also a former WWE wrestler, needs no introduction. The Fast and Furious star is often spotted making appearances at the Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live is a famous American talk show. Dwayne Johnson made his first appearance on the show twenty years ago. Here are some of the best moments of Dwayne Johnson on Saturday Night Live aka SNL.

The Rock Obama: Angry Obama

Here, Dwayne Johnson portrays the former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama. He explores the character by adding a hulking and raged quality to his role. This episode stars Dwayne Johnson, Andy Samberg and Fred Armisen. Take a look at the hilarious video from Saturday Night Live.

New Disney Movie

SNL's Disney live-action film stars Dwayne Johnson as Bambi, Vin Diesel (Taran Killam) as Thumper, Tyrese Gibson (Jay Pharoah) as Flower and Michelle Rodriguez (Cecily Strong) as Faline. It is a hilarious mixture of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and many others. The movie is directed by Matt & Oz.

Dinner Date -

Here, Dwayne Johnson portrays himself as the most unattractive dinner date in the world. The video also features Vanessa Bayer, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. While Vanessa and Kenan play the couple and Cecily portrays a British-accented bimbo, ex-girlfriend of Kenan and Dwayne Johnson is seen as Vanessa's old friend.

WWE Promo Shoot

Dwayne Johnson, of course, had to do a WWE video on Saturday Night Live. In this video, Koko WatchOut played by Dwayne Johnson gets a little too personal while trash-talking opponent Trashyard Mutt played by Bobby Moynihan during a promo shoot. Here, Johnson overdramatises as a WWE contender whose choice insult aims way below his competitor’s belt during a comical promotional shoot for their upcoming match.

