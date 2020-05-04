Filmyzilla Leaks Disney Hotstar Web Series 'Hundred' For Download, Read Here

Filmyzilla is known to pirate Bollywood and Hollywood movies for the users online for free. Due to this piracy, the number of people going to the theatres to watch movies has decreased. Filmyzilla has a huge collection of free HD Bollywood, Hollywood and several regional movies. Filmyzilla is known for leaking copyrighted content, especially movies and web series before their release in the theatres on online web channels. Filmyzilla, the illegal movie and series downloading website has now leaked Disney Hotstar web series Hundred download. Because of leaks as such, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss.

Filmyzilla leaks Hundred web series download

About Hundred web series download

Hundred web series released on Disney Hotstar on April 25. So far, the series has received several positive reviews. The action comedy-drama series Hundred features Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi in the lead roles. Hundred is directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The show features two women with different life stories whose paths cross to form a bizarre team. The first season has a total of eight episodes.

Piracy has become an international issue as it has been affecting moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such sites, viewers download movies and web series online and not go to the theatres or watch it on its official streaming site. Content piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie. In the past, Filmyzilla has leaked some popular movies like The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and many more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

