Diwali 2021: John Cena Wishes Fans A 'very Happy, Healthy And Safe' Festival

The celebration of love and light has kept the nation engaged for the past few days and it seems like it has travelled overseas as the American wrestler and actor John Cena extended a special wish to his Indian followers.

On the occasion of the auspicious celebration of Diwali, the 16-time WWE world champion added on to his fans' happiness as he wished them a happy Deepawali. Take a look at his tweet.

Diwali 2021: John Cena wishes happy Diwali

Taking to his Twitter on the night of November 4, the 44-year-old actor extended wishes to his Indian fans on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for a safe, healthy and happy festival of lights for his followers and added a Diya emoji to his tweet. He wrote, ''In the celebration of light and love for one another, wishing everyone a very happy, healthy, and safe #Diwali! (sic)''

In the celebration of light and love for one another, wishing everyone a very happy, healthy, and safe #Diwali! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 4, 2021

John Cena was not the only international star who rang in the festival of light as many renowned personalities across the sports and politics fraternity extended their warm wishes via social media.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to his Twitter to write, ''Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world.'' Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, ''Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights!''

Prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also extended his wishes for Diwali by writing, ''To everyone celebrating, happy Diwali! As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, this festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness - and the power of hope and knowledge - will resonate more than ever,''

More on John Cena

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his solo project Peacemaker which is a spin-off series of DCEU's this year's Suicide Squad. Following much love for his character, John Cena will bring back his anti-hero character to HBO Max next year. On Saturday, the makers dropped its eagerly-awaited trailer during the DC FanDome event and announced the release date of the same. Streaming from 13 January 2022, the series also features Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Steve Agee as Economos and more.

(Image: AP)