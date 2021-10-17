'Peacemaker’: First Trailer Of John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series Out; Watch

John Cena marked his debut in the DC Extended Universe with this year's Suicide Squad. As the audience loved his Peacemaker character, he is back with a spin-off series of his quirky role. The actor is set to bring his anti-hero character with a whole lot of humour next year on HBO Max series called Peacemaker. While fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Peacemaker's origin, the makers dropped the show's trailer on Saturday, during the DC FanDome event. They also unveiled the release date of this much-anticipated show.

Other cast members joining Cena in the show include Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Steve Agee as Economos, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's father, Auggie Smith, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn. The show would highlight how Peacemaker and his quad came together and were recruited as killers. The show is being made by James Gunn. It is based on the DC comic Peacemaker by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette.

Peacemaker trailer released

The Peacemaker trailer gave some insights into Cena's anti-hero character. He treated the viewers with an impromptu dance number and also brought back his pair of white briefs. However, his solo dance party is interrupted by a mullet-clad villain who he fights in the same condition. The trailer also teased Peacemaker's very friendly eagle, who rides shotgun with him. The trailer ended with the eagle giving the Peacemaker a hug with its full wingspan. The nearly three minutes long trailer showed how the Peacemaker and his friends believe they are different from villains as they believe in peace at any cost, no matter how many people they have to kill to get it.

More about Peacemaker

The show is Gunn's latest DC project and one of the first high-profile live-action shows by Warners' DC movies with Matt Reeves. James Gunn earlier DC projects include 2021's The Suicide Squad. He also made the Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios. The show is set to arrive on the streaming service on January 13, 2022.

Before the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker was recruited by Clemson Murn to join Task Force X. Joining the force gave him a chance to stay out of the prison and lep save the world. He joined Emilia Hartcourt, Leota Adebayo and John Economos. His motive was to bring peace and kill bad people.

Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacemaker