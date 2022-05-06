'Doctor Strange 2': Xochitl Gomez Dishes On Handling 'pressure' Of Playing America Chavez

One of the highly anticipated ventures of 2022, Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in theatres on Thursday, May 6, 2022. Diving deep into the mind-bending concept of the multiverse, the Sam Raimi directorial has started making waves with its release. Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role as the Master of the Mystic Arts and ventured out to protect the Earth from otherworldly beings threatening its peace and balance.

This time, he stumbles upon the universe-hopping teenager America Chavez, played by Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez. Although the young actor is known to have years of experience in acting owing to her career as a child actor, she candidly talked about how she handled the pressure of entering the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe and taking on the responsibility of playing a new superhero on screen.

Xochitl Gomez on playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 16-year-old actor candidly dished on preparing for her role of America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The young actor believed that it was important for her to maintain a 'youthful' and 'fake-it-till-you-make-it' vibe. Stating that the film entails a lot of 'heavy stuff', Chavez added, ''It's not easy when you're a teenager and you have all this pressure and crazy stuff going on around you.''

Being a young actor, Chavez realized that she has much more to learn from this venture. She further stated, ''You have to remember that you are a kid. You're allowed to make mistakes, and we're all learning.''

More on Xochitl Gomez

Earlier, in an interview with Screen Rant, the young actor shared useful advice given to her by her co-star Elizabeth Olsen who reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange 2. She revealed that Olsen told her to never hesitate to 'pitch ideas' about her characters to Marvel as ''Marvel really means that when they want your advice, or any notes or anything.''

She further added, ''I did it! I took the advice, and it was really rewarding to actually see some of the notes I've given actually happen.'' She further quipped, ''Then we would do it in a scene, and it's like, "Wow," especially at my age. It was just, "Wow."